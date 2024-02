Firefighters have been battling a ‘large fire’ at a wreckers’ yard in Benejúzar.

A spokesman for the provincial brigade said they received the alert just before 10.00 on Tuesday.

Engines from Orihuela, Almoradí and Torrevieja arrived to tackle the blaze which took hold in disused tyres and several vehicles at the Desguaces Mora site off the CV-91 road, which links Orihuela and Guardamar del Segura.

