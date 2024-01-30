Prehistoric kingdoms come to Alicante

As the most successful exhibition ever at the Alicante museum of archaeology (MARQ) drew to a close, its successor was being announced at the FITUR tourism fair in Madrid.

The museum is finalising its preparations for ‘Dynasties, the first kingdoms of prehistoric Europe’, which will exhibit treasures of the Bronze Age including part of the oldest astronomical map in Europe.

it has been organised in collaboration with 18 other museums in eight different countries, said provincial government president Toni Pérez.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News