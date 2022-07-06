Devastating forest fire hits Valencia

Firefighters have managed to halt the spread of the forest fire which broke out in Venta del Moro near Requena in Valencia province on Sunday.

A total of 1,300 hectares of land has already been burned, which is almost double the area affected by the 240 forest fires recorded during the whole of last year (784 hectares) in the Valencia region.

Overnight, thermal imaging cameras were being used on drones to watch over the ‘hot spots’ of the blaze.

Full report and latest news on the fire in Friday’s Costa Blanca News