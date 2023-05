PM Pedro Sánchez held a meeting with US president Joe Biden in the White House on Friday.

It was the first time that Sr Sánchez has been received in the Oval Office.

The visit allowed the two countries to ‘strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the face of challenges such as the climate emergency, migration, and science and technology’ and ‘favoured the creation of opportunities’ for Spanish companies and workers.

