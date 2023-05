A valuable parrot has been reunited with its owner after the bird was illegally taken from a public street in Benidorm.

A spokeswoman for the National Police explained that the Moluccan eclectus is worth around €700.

Police in the town launched an investigation after the owner made an official complaint, stating that the colourful parrot – which can emit a high-pitched squawk – had been stolen.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News