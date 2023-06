A man has been arrested in Guardamar del Segura for stabbing his ex-partner.

The 32-year-old Colombian woman was knifed five times in the attack which occurred in a street of the town yesterday (Tuesday) at around 18.00.

She is being treated in Torrevieja hospital for her wounds and is in a ‘stable’ condition, according to state news agency EFE.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News