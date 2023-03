Households in the Valencia region with income of less than €21,000 a year will be able to claim a €90 food card.

Regional president Ximo Puig said the ‘bono cesta’ will benefit 500,000 people.

It is designed to help residents cope with the sharp rise in the cost of living brought on by continued price hikes in supermarkets.

Sr Puig said his government is stumping up €48 million for the measure to help the most vulnerable people.

