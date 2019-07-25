Alzira ITV station in total chaos

QUEUES of over seven hours and at least a three-month wait for appointments are beginning to cause complaints at Alzira’s ITV station – and leaving cars with overdue inspections on the roads as they cannot get tested in time.

Practically everyone in the long line to get in the door is a pensioner, according to witnesses – taking their children’s cars for their compulsory tests because it ‘takes up a whole working day’ and the younger adults cannot get time off.

Most say they get there at around 06.00 and are rarely out before lunchtime.

