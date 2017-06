Man seeks plaque at park where his wife was killed by a drink driver

THE partner of a woman who was killed in a Benalmádena children’s play-park last October has launched an online petition, collecting signatures to request that the town hall place a plaque in the area in her honour.

The www.change.org petition has been created by Salvador Cubiles, the partner of 35-year-old Alona Pavlovska, who died while watching their daughter Ana play on October 17, 2016, when a drink driver crashed into the terrace of a kiosk in a Nueva Torrequebrada park.