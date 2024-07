One year on, Portobello Ladies Walking Football Team based in Pinar de Campoverde (Pilar de la Horadada) is still going well. With a few matches under their belt they remain unbeaten.

The team is always looking for new team members of any age or ability. It is a great way to make new friends, keep fit and learn a few skills, and make a fun television appearance along the way on Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.

For further information, contact Christina on 711 052 965.