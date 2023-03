The ruling Partido Popular (PP) in Torrevieja has presented a plan for the reform of the historic Eras de la Sal.

They stated that it would be ‘absolutely respectful’ of an area which is seen as the jewel in the crown of the town.

The project proposes creating a 1,286-seater open-air auditorium ‘on the continuation of the dry dock’ which was used by the salt industry during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News