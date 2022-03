The wholesale price of electricity hit its highest ever level in Spain on Tuesday – which was an average of €544.98/MWh during that day.

This was €102.4 more than the previous record, set on the day before – Monday, March 7 – of €442.54/MWh, according to the figures provided by the Iberian energy market operator (OMIE).

