Billionaire Albanian drug cartel smashed

One of the ‘most active’ drug-dealing rackets in eastern Spain has been ‘totally disbanded’ with the help of a top US security agency after a year-long investigation that concluded with a runaway suspect’s van intercepted in Denia.

According to a press release from the force’s UDYCO serious crime unit in Valencia city, all suspected members of the Albanian gang are now in custody, including the ringleaders, meaning the cross-European smuggling operations have now ceased.

During three separate raids leading to arrests, National Police seized a total of 820 kilos of cocaine.

