A spiritual retreat in El Campello has been busted by Guardia Civil and the manager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

Searches seized peyote and San Pedro cactus plants, ayahuasca, powdered cactus and hallucinogenic mushrooms, amongst other substances.

Witnesses said some people came out looking ‘in a bad way’, according to a spokesman for the force.

