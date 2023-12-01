Cheap high-speed trains to Madrid

More than 220 readers commented and 355 shared our Facebook teaser about the report on page 11, ‘budget high-speed trains coming to Orihuela and Murcia’.

The story reveals how the first low cost, high-speed train (AVE) between Madrid and Murcia will start on December 10 with fares from as little as €7.

Many of those commenting agreed with Jeannie Edge who stated: “Brilliant news, looking forward to a trip to Madrid in the near future.”

Joy Charman said: “I do wonder why the train does not run through Torrevieja, La Zenia to La Manga.”

Susan Kerr wondered: “How does Spain do long haul train fares for €7? In England it would only take it from one station to the next.”

However, Steffany Lopez said: “And I am sure they will still have delays like they usually do… in all types of trains I have travelled with.”