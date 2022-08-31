Crackdown on fly tippers

Alfaz del Pi town hall is to step up the monitoring of illegal dumping of waste and hit the culprits with fines of up to €1,500, the council announced on Wednesday.

Councillor for citizens’ security, Toni Such said it was totally unacceptable, especially with two free recycling centres – one in Albir and another in Alfaz – where residents can take their unwanted items free of charge or, if too big, arrange a free collection service by calling the freephone number 900 102 952.

