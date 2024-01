A man who nearly choked to death on a pork scratching had his life saved by two National Police officers.

The incident happened at a café in the north of Alicante city, where a father and son who worked as painters were enjoying a mid-morning snack, explained a spokesman for the force.

When the father started choking, the son called for help from two police officers who were also in the café.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News