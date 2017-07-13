No change to Mojacar prom plan

By Emma Randle

A last ditch attempt to persuade Mojacar council to change plans for the second phase of the promenade has failed following a tense council meeting attended by dozens of chiringuito supporters.

Opposition parties PSOE and Somos Mojacar called the plenary session on Monday after meeting with the head of the government’s coastal department in Madrid last week to propose an alternative plan for the promenade extension.

The current approved plans have provoked a storm of controversy for passing through a row of Mojacar’s most iconic beach bars, which protesters claim will put them out of business and destroy the resort’s traditional charm.