Counterfeiting outfit cut down

The National Police operation that shut down the largest €500 note counterfeiting workshop in Europe in September has made two more arrests and searched four addresses, two in Altea and two in Picassent (Valencia).

The detainees are suspected to have worked with the gang, from which 12 alleged members were arrested in the first phase of the operation, by facilitating the purchasing of equipment from abroad to forge the notes, according to a spokesman for the force.

