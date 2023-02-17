GP appointment waits cut

While protesters demanding better quality public healthcare in the Torrevieja hospital catchment area gathered outside the town’s La Loma health centre yesterday (Thursday), the regional health service highlighted its efforts to reduce waiting times.

A spokesman pointed out that the Torrevieja health department has hired 122 new professionals to work in primary care centres, including 46 GPs – and these new additions have reduced the average waiting time for a primary care appointment at a health centre to a historic low for the department of 4.85 days.

