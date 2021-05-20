Spain’s bid to become ‘climate neutral’

Spain’s first ever climate change law (Ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética) has been approved.

According to the objectives, the country will become ‘climate neutral’ in less than three decades, which means having a net-zero emissions balance – achieved when the amount of greenhouse gas released into the atmosphere is neutralised.

To reach this goal only ‘zero emissions’ vehicles be sold from 2040 and all power production will come from renewable energy sources by 2050.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com