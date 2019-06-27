Costa to escape killer heat

WHILE temperatures are predicted to reach 44ºC in some inland areas of Spain this weekend, the Costa Blanca is set to be one of the most temperate zones of the country with highs of just 28ºC forecast for Benidorm today (Friday) and 29ºC tomorrow in the middle of the heatwave.

The scorching air arriving from Africa – which has put large swathes of Europe on alert for danger to human life – will be tempered by cooling breezes off the Mediterranean.

