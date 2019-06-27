FEARS are growing of a tragedy this summer as the painkiller Nolotil is allegedly still being given to tourists despite a ban imposed by health chiefs.
The drug – the generic form is called metamizole – is commonly taken across Spain but has been found to trigger dangerous side effects; British and north Europeans have been identified as being particularly ‘at risk’.
Facing Nolotil ‘disaster’ this summer
