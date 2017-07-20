BENIDORM councillor and spokesperson for the Ciudadanos party Rafa Gasent has voiced the party’s insistence that the Film Office should exert greater control with regard to the content of any advertising featuring the resort.
The subject has come to the forefront after the release of a promotional video launching the sale of the ‘El Gordo’ Christmas lottery.
Controversy over Benidorm ‘El Gordo’ commercial
