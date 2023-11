The rector of Alicante university, Amparo Navarro and mayor of La Nucía, Bernabé Cano have signed a cooperation agreement for the study of seismicity in this area of the Marina Baixa.

This will see the installation of an accelerometer in the town’s CEM Captivador environmental education centre.

This instrument will measure the amplitude of earthquake tremors and will be connected to the Valencia region’s seismic network.

