Valencia highlights waiting list reductions

The number of patients on the high-priority waiting list for operations was slashed in the last six months of 2023, according to the Valencia government.

Figures published by the regional health department show that the total of people on the priority one (prioridad 1) list was reduced from 2,967 in June to 1,411 in December.

A Valencia government spokesman explained that patients with ‘prioridad 1’ status have to be operated on in a maximum of 30 days due to the risk presented by their condition.

