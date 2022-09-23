Passing of a great Queen

Email

Valencia

September 19

By any historical measure, Queen Elizabeth was a great queen. No doubt about that.

Even if you are a leftie Republican, you could not help have some pride in your country seeing the perfect pageantry of the funeral. Almost the whole world looked on in envy at our sense of continuity and history.

There is no logical reason for a modern country to have an extraordinarily privileged, grotesquely wealthy family as its head of state in place of an elected president.

However, in my opinion, the following words should stop any Republicans (including me) in their tracks…. President Blair, President Brown, President Cameron, President Boris… etc. It would be a nightmare, wouldn’t it?

