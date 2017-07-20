Roquetas council in massive migrant scandal probe

Roquetas town hall allegedly has hundreds of fake migrant registrations on its padrón

By Emma Randle

A Guardia Civil operation has uncovered a large scale migrant fraud network centred in Roquetas de Mar, in which an area council office allegedly conspired to make false entries on the town register (padrón).

The revelations prompted a swift response from Roquetas council disclaiming all knowledge of the fraud, in which foreigners were able to present false documentation via a third party to gain entry on the town register.

A total of 28 people have been arrested, including the person working at the branch council office that facilitated the registrations.

