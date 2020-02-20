Civic centre risks closure

A COMPREHENSIVE report to assess the safety of the concrete framework of the Ramón de Campoamor civic centre in Orihuela Costa is has been put out to tender by the council.

The objective is to establish the cause of the cracks on the front and the back of the building and suggest the best way to repair the centre but the actual work would have to be put out to tender at a later date.

Residents who use services and activities organised by volunteers at the centre are concerned it may be closed down.