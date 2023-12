The EU fishing quotas for 2024 will see Spanish fishermen able to catch 10,971 tonnes of hake, which is the largest agreed amount of this century.

Minister for agriculture and fishing, Luis Planas highlighted on Wednesday that the deal in Brussels was ‘very positive’ for Spain after protracted negotiations.

It also permits Spanish fleets to increase their catches of monkfish, mackerel and John Dory

