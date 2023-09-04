DANA rescues

While no serious incidents occurred in Alicante province due to flooding caused by the cut-off low pressure weather system (DANA), in the north of the Valencia region Castellón firefighters had to cope with the effects of torrential rain.

They carried out around a dozen rescues of drivers who became trapped in their vehicles after they were surprised by rising water or tried to cross flooded stretches of road.

Some of these were carried out in coastal locations such as Torreblanca, Benicarló and Vinaròs.