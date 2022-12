It is going to be a warm, sunny Christmas in Alicante province, according to state weather agency AEMET.

A high pressure weather system is set to bring clear skies over the festive period.

Stand-out temperatures for Christmas Day include the 23°C which is due to be recorded in Orihuela, with Torrevieja and Jávea both set to chalk up highs of 20°C – and 19°C in Benidorm, according to AEMET’S forecast.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News