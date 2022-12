The Guardia Civil are investigating the violent death of a 77-year-old Spanish woman at her home in Guardamar del Segura before dawn on Wednesday.

Sources involved with the investigation said the victim’s son had also been at the house and he called the emergency services.

Mayor José Luis Sáez warned that any statements at this stage would be ‘speculation’ and there needed to be respect for the grieving family.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News