Additional works for ease of access from the new Benissa bypass have been agreed at a cost of €20 million, nearly five months after the ringroad opened.

Higher traffic volume along the N-332 has been detected, so the carriageway will be widened to enable it to cope with more vehicles.

Around 20,000 cars a day use the Benissa-Teulada stretch, which will get an overhaul.

