Boris rekindles Brexpats’ fears

(from left, seated at table) International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Works and Pensions Secretary and Minister for Women Amber Rudd, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, Culture Scretary Nicky Morgan, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, and Chief Whip Mark Spencer, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

COSTA ‘Brexpats’ worst fears of a no-deal Brexit outcome on October 31 have been rekindled this week with the appointment of adamant Brexiteer Boris Johnson as new PM.
Boris’ selection of Cabinet members and advisors including arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees Mogg, Vote Leave veterans Priti Patel and Dominic Raab and the controversial Vote Leave campaign mastermind, Dominic Cummings, has left expats on the Costa Blanca deeply concerned.
Brexpats are worried that the PM will carry out his promise to deliver Brexit on October 31 ‘with or without a deal’. Concern increased when Brussels again insisted there will be ‘no changes’ to the deal struck with Theresa May

