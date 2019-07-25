‘No Way Pedro’

CHANCES of Spain having to hold a new general election in November increased considerably this week after caretaker PM Pedro Sánchez twice failed to get the confidence of Parliament members.

At 15.00, the result of the second vote of confidence revealed Sr Sánchez only has the support of his own PSOE party MPs (123) and the only Cantabría nationalists (PRC) MP – with 155 votes against him.

