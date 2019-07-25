Parking trap

A WEEK BEFORE the local elections on May 26, Benidorm council made available, as they had promised, a 3,700 sqm plot on the junction of Avenida Mediterraneo and Europa to be used as a car park with no charge, in other words completely free. However, come July 1 the rules suddenly changed. Parking was still free to residents with the appropriate resident permit displayed on the windscreen, but for everyone else, they could only park on alternate days depending on their car registration.

However, the sign explaining these new regulations is only in Spanish and has caught many tourists out.

The newly recruited beach police have been busy writing out fines and attaching to numerous cars incorrectly parking.

