Funerals for expats

January 19

Dear Editor,

Almost all older Spanish people make monthly payments into a funeral insurance policy.

When the moment comes that the policy holder passes away, a single phone call to that insurance company results in all the funeral arrangements being carried out and paid for by the insurance company and funeral company. This system works very efficiently and relieves Spanish families and relatives of any worries when someone passes away.

I cannot find an English speaking insurance company or agency which offers a similar service here to expats living in Spain.

I sometimes see pop-up adverts appearing on the internet aimed at expats for this type of thing, but these don’t seem to involve any well known large insurance companies. You are invited to pay a lump sum to a company with an office in the UK.

I wonder if any CB News experts or readers have any information which may help with this issue.

Thanks.

Name and address supplied