Boris’ Brexit Cabinet sits in

ARCH-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg and Vote Leave veterans Priti Patel and Dominic Raab joined discussions at the top table in Downing Street yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Mr Johnson was flanked by Chancellor Sajid Javid on his left and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill to his right.

The new Conservative leader told the room it was “wonderful to see this new team assembled here” which respects the “depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party”.

“As you all know we have a momentous task ahead of us, at a pivotal moment in our country’s history,” he added.

“We are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier – no ifs, no buts.

By Sam Blewett, Shaun Connolley and Georgina Stubbs, PA