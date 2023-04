A grant of €59,000 has been stumped up by the provincial government for repairs on the ancient snow well which lies just below the summit of Pla de la Casa mountain.

The money has been handed to Facheca (Fageca) town hall.

The council explained this week that there will be an ‘archaeological and safety intervention’ at the site which stands at around 1,330 metres above sea level, with the mountain peak at 1,379m.

