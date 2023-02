Spain’s state airports exceeded pre-pandemic passenger figures for the first time last month, and Alicante-Elche airport had its busiest January ever.

A total of 795,148 travellers used Miguel Hernández airport in Elche, which is 1.9% up on January 2019 and 68.1% more than the same month in 2022, according to state airport company Aena.

