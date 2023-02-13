Fooled for love by fake cop

The Guardia Civil have arrested two people in Guardamar del Segura for allegedly conning €57,000 out of a woman using a so-called ‘romance scam’.

This involves gaining the victim’s confidence by faking a romantic relationship in order to borrow money from them and never pay it back, explained a spokesman for the force.

This investigation, directed by a court in Denia, was launched by the Guardia Civil computer crimes unit after the woman, who lives in Teulada, made an official complaint.

