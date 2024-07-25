Discover Orihuela

Orihuela town hall department for tourism has announced its August schedule of guided tours.

“Whether you prefer the beach or inland, nature or history, check out the programme, because you’ll want to join them all,” says the town hall.

There is a total of nine outings covering all points in the expansive municipality.

All activities are free and will be in Spanish. Registration is essential and taking place online at www.orihuelaturistica.es or by WhatsApp to 673 836 385. Places are limited.

¡August 1 at 21.00: ‘Moths and flora under the moonlight at Punta de la Glea’. Meeting at Calle Miguel de Unamuno (Dehesa de Campoamor urbanisation)

August 2 at 20.00: Nocturnal route – ‘the wild nights of Orihuela palm grove’. Meeting at El Palmeral interpretation centre

August 3 at 11.00: ‘Miguel’s corners’, looking at the poet Miguel Hernández. Meeting at the Miguel Hernández house museum

August 8 at 20.30: ‘The magic mountain of Arneva and Hurchillo, between scorpions and fluorescent minerals’. Meeting at Hurchillo cemetery

August 9 at 11.00: ‘The treasures of the diocese’. Meeting at the cathedral

August 15 at 20.00: Dramatised route – ‘Miguel… Dear Miguel’. Meeting at the Puerta de la Olma

August 16 at 19.30: ‘The wild Glea lagoon, an oasis of diversity’. Meeting at Calle Miguel de Unamuno (Dehesa de Campoamor urbanisation)

20.00: Dramatised route – ‘Orihuela, the temptation of Velázquez’. Meeting at Puerta de la Olma

August 22 at 19.00: ‘Explore Cabo Roig; between fossil beaches and unique Mediterranean flora. Meeting at Calle Aire, Cabo Roig urbanisation

August 29 at 20.00: ‘Bonanza supper under the light of the stars’. Taking place at the recreation area in Pinar de Bonanza