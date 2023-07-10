Hundreds of firearms recovered in NCA-led operation

More than 700 firearms have been recovered in the UK – the huge number was achieved in a five-year long project the National Crime Agency (NCA) led with the Guardia Civil in Spain, UK policing, Border Force, international law enforcement and international gun retailers to prevent easily convertible guns entering the country.

Though traded lawfully in some parts of mainland Europe, forward-venting blank firearms (FVBF) are illegal to possess or import to the UK.

“Criminals like the guns because they are cheap, resemble firearms such as Glocks so can be used to intimidate or threaten others, and they can be converted into lethal weapons,” noted a NCA spokesperson.

