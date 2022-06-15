Airlines told to cancel summer flights to prevent travel chaos

The UK government and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have told airlines to cancel summer flights now which they cannot supply this summer.

The move is supposed to prevent a repeat of the travel chaos which hit passengers at the end of May and beginning of June.

Many flyers travelling to and from Spain were affected by the problems in the UK, which included flights being cancelled at the last minute and enormous queues to reach security checkpoints on arrival at airports such as Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Gatwick.

