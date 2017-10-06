Sabadell bank moves to Alicante

0
0

The Banco Sabadell board of directors has this evening (Thursday) approved to move its fiscal address from Cataluña to Alicante due to the concerns caused by a imminent declaration of independence independence by the Catalan regional government. Alicante was chosen because it was the former headquarters of the CAM bank – taken over by Sabadell in December 2011.

The bank says the move is ‘to protect its shareholders and customers’ and ensure it continues to have the support of Spanish and EU central banks.

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here