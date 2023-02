The giant housing estate planned for the last large area of land set aside for development in Torrevieja has moved a step closer to fruition.

The council’s ruling committee (JGL) has approved the move to put the latest modifications to the scheme to construct 7,500 properties at La Hoya on public display.

This means that members of the public and associations have 20 days to register suggestions and objections to the plans.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News