Judge throws out childbirth burn case

By Emma Randle

The case of a mother who allegedly suffered third degree burns during a caesarean operation at an El Ejido hospital in June has been dismissed by an investigating judge.

Xenía Lopez went into the Poniente hospital on June 23 to give birth. After undergoing a caesarean she suffered second and third degree burns in the genital area and to the top of her legs and was subsequently transferred to Granada hospital.

In an official complaint made to the National Police, she said she saw “wisps of smoke and smelled a strong odour of burning” before staff started “hitting her to put out the flames”.