Police trace dirty cash

The National Police announced they have arrested eight members of a criminal organisation which allegedly laundered about €4 million of drug money through investments in properties and businesses around Alicante province.

Specialised officers traced the funds made by this gang, having detected that some of the members were registered as part of companies, and took part in legal business activities which could have been used to channel their illegal earnings.

