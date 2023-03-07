MIT on film

A 22-minute-long video about MIT licences – the procedure designed to legalise homes built on greenbelt land in the countryside – has been produced by regional expat commissioner for town planning, John Kirby.

The step-by-step guide explaining the process can be viewed via YouTube (see the link below).

It is entitled ‘MIT licenses: proving your eligibility for individual (DSI) requests + application form (GV 60301)’.

View the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVm-m-CGhKg

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News